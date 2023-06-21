Indore: Several Programmes To Mark International Yoga Day

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Several programmes have been planned all over the city to mark International Yoga Day on Wednesday. The main event would be held at Lalbagh Palace grounds.

Tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MLA Malini Gaud and other public representatives, officers, employees and youths will participate in this programme.

The yoga programme will start at 7 am. The message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be broadcast during the programme.

The programme has been organised by the district administration and district Ayush department with the help of Ramakrishna Mission, Heartfulness Institute, Parmanand Yoga Institute, Indian Red Cross Society etc.

The Union ministry of culture has set the theme of the day 'Har Dil Dhyan, Har Din Dhyan' this year. Heartfulness Institute along with Jan-Abhiyan Parishad has also started Ekatm Abhiyan in every gram panchayat. Through the campaign, yoga will be promoted among the villagers for better spiritual and mental health.

Efforts are being made by voluntary organisations to conduct at least three sessions of yoga and meditation at the village level.

The department of AYUSH has advised people to register on the website https://yogmahotsavmp.in to participate in the programme of International Yoga Day.

After joining the programme, they will also be issued e-certificates for participation. The department of AYUSH has also entered into an MoU with the various institutes.