Indore: Municipal Commissioner Holds Jan Sunvai At IMC Headquarters; 70 Applications Received

Municipal commissioner Harshika Singh holds Jan Sunvai at her chamber on Tuesday. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a long gap, municipal commissioner held Jan Sunvai at IMC headquarters on Tuesday and directed all zonal officers to dispose of applications received at the public hearing through video conferencing.

Though zonal and departmental wise Jan Sunvai was going on at IMC, the officials sitting in municipal commissioner’s office were not holding public hearings for the past few years.

Municipal commissioner Harshika Singh started holding Jan Sunvai at her chamber this Tuesday.

All the additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, superintending engineers and department heads were present at the public hearing. She instructed all the zonal officers to dispose of the applications received in the public hearing through VC at the earliest.

A total of 70 applications, including more than 45 applications were received at the Jun Sunvai held at the IMC headquarters and the rest were received at zonal offices.

