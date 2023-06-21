 Indore: Municipal Commissioner Holds Jan Sunvai At IMC Headquarters; 70 Applications Received
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Municipal Commissioner Holds Jan Sunvai At IMC Headquarters; 70 Applications Received

Indore: Municipal Commissioner Holds Jan Sunvai At IMC Headquarters; 70 Applications Received

Singh directs zonal officers to dispose of applications through VC

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 12:55 AM IST
article-image
Municipal commissioner Harshika Singh holds Jan Sunvai at her chamber on Tuesday. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a long gap, municipal commissioner held Jan Sunvai at IMC headquarters on Tuesday and directed all zonal officers to dispose of applications received at the public hearing through video conferencing.

Though zonal and departmental wise Jan Sunvai was going on at IMC, the officials sitting in municipal commissioner’s office were not holding public hearings for the past few years.

Municipal commissioner Harshika Singh started holding Jan Sunvai at her chamber this Tuesday.

All the additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, superintending engineers and department heads were present at the public hearing. She instructed all the zonal officers to dispose of the applications received in the public hearing through VC at the earliest.

A total of 70 applications, including more than 45 applications were received at the Jun Sunvai held at the IMC headquarters and the rest were received at zonal offices.

Read Also
Indore: Mayor Orders Weekly Review Of Development Work At Zone Level
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Man Arrested For Sexually Harassing 6-Yr-Old Daughter

Indore: Man Arrested For Sexually Harassing 6-Yr-Old Daughter

Indore: SBPASS Organising Yoga Practice To Celebrate International Yoga Day

Indore: SBPASS Organising Yoga Practice To Celebrate International Yoga Day

Indore: Fitness Parade For Cops At DRP Lines 

Indore: Fitness Parade For Cops At DRP Lines 

Indore: Labour Dept Files FIR Against A Couple For Physically Abusing 13-Year-Old

Indore: Labour Dept Files FIR Against A Couple For Physically Abusing 13-Year-Old

Indore: 2 Child Labourers Rescued From Fireworks Factory

Indore: 2 Child Labourers Rescued From Fireworks Factory