Indore: Mayor Orders Weekly Review Of Development Work At Zone Level

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Tuesday ordered for review of development works at zone level every week, saying that this practice will speed up the projects.

“A flow chart should be made which should consist of information from start to finish of the project,” he said while reviewing the zone-wise development works done in Zone No 1 to Zone 13.

The mayor said the tender condition of IMC projects should be on the lines of the tender condition prepared by the corporation under the Chief Minister's Rejuvenation Campaign.

“The condition of risk and cost should also be included in the conditions of the tenders,” he added.

Bhargav said that the way mobile vans are checking the quality of development works being done in the city under the Chief Minister's Rejuvenation Campaign, similarly, mobile vans should be deployed for checking the quality of other development works of the corporation.

“If the contractor is not doing work because of some hurdle from IMC side then the same should be removed, so that the project can be completed by the contractor on time,” he added.