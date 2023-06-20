 Bhopal: IIM Indore Hands Over Report On Harda's Bamboo Economy To Collector 
IIM team had initiated a study in Harda district on select "bamboo manufactured products" under the government's "One District One Product" (ODOP) scheme.

Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): IIM Indore handed over the pilot project report on bamboo economy to Harda collector on Tuesday. 

IIM team had initiated a study in Harda district on select "bamboo manufactured products" under the government's "One District One Product" (ODOP) scheme. The team through survey and interview of bamboo producers of Harda district and artisans made an attempt to know about the challenges associated with the production of these ODOP products and their market availability. 

This report was handed over by the Director of IIM Indore, Prof. Himanshu Rai to Harda collector Rishi Garg on Tuesday.

Prof Rai said, “IIM Indore had signed an MoU with the district administration of Harda last year. After which the IIM team visited Harda and a report has been prepared keeping in view the possibilities of bamboo production in Harda district and the market availability for the bamboo produced here. Sale of bamboo and its products would definitely improve the standard of living of bamboo growers of Harda district.” Collector Rishi Garg said that this will increase the income of bamboo growers and improve their standard of living. 

