Indore: Seven more measles, one rubella case found

Measles (Representative Image) | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The deadly measles and rubella diseases are spreading its tentacles in Indore as seven new cases of measles and one new case of rubella was reported on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of measles cases in the city increased to 38 while rubella cases rose to 2, so far.

Moreover, the patients were found in four new areas of the district including ward no. 5 in Sanwer. As more samples have been sent for testing, officials are apprehensive of a few of them returning positive.

“As many as seven new patients were found positive of measles between the age of three years to 11 years of age. These patients were found from Chandan Nagar, Khajrana, Gauri Nagar, Jhalaria, Saibag Colony, and from warn no. 5 in Sanwer,” District Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He said that most of these patients were recovering well and none of them was fully vaccinated.

The team of the health department has intensified the door-to-door survey in these areas and the vaccination drive.

“We have surveyed more than 10,000 houses in the affected areas and found 400 children who hadn’t taken the vaccine yet. Our team has vaccinated 375 of them so far and the rest will be vaccinated soon,” Dr Gupta added.

The team has given vitamin A tablets to over 1,000 children while a survey has been launched in areas from where new patients were found.