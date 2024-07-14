Indore Set To Break World Record For Greenery, Surpassing Assam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is poised to achieve a new world record in greenery by planting 11 lakh saplings on Reoti Hill, Sanwer Road on Sunday. This effort will surpass Assam's previous record of 925k saplings planted in a single day. The event will feature Home Minister Amit Shah, who will participate in the final phase of this ambitious campaign. The campaign began on July 6 with saints planting 11k saplings and will conclude with massive plantation effort on Sunday.

About 100 representatives from the Guinness World Records will monitor and document the event. The plantation will cover around 90 acres, starting formally at 6 am, with the area divided into nine zones and 80 sub-zones for efficient planting.

Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Reoti Hill at noon, following a visit to Pitra Parvat on Airport Road at 11:30 am. He will be joined by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and actor Randeep Hooda to plant significant saplings, including harsingar, neem, banyan and peepal.

Saplings worth Rs 20 crore have been transported to the site in 300 trucks. The campaign will see participation from city residents, voluntary organisations, politicians, social organisations, religious leaders, BSF jawans, police, government employees and students. Of 11 lakh saplings, 9 lakh will be of madhukamini. Including this one-day event, Indore aims to plant a total of 51 lakh saplings.

Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya leads the initiative, claiming that 23 to 24 lakh saplings have already been planted between July 6 and July 13. The campaign includes 12 hours of pit digging and 12 hours of planting, beginning on Saturday evening and continuing till Sunday evening.

Celebration after world record

‘Preparations have been underway for one-and-a-half months, involving zone division, stone removal, pit drilling and sapling placement. The entire plantation is being recorded by 100 cameras and a control room has been set up to monitor the process,’ Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said. Minister Vijayvargiya and Pushyamitra Bhargav inaugurated the campaign on Saturday evening. Bhargav stated that all planted saplings are 4 to 5 feet tall, ensuring a 90 to 99 per cent survival rate. A nursery with 100k plants is being established on Reoti Hill to replace any damaged saplings, ensuring all planted saplings thrive and grow into trees.

The plantation drive

--Area: 90 acres

--Zones: 9 zones, 80 sub-zones

--Participants: 10k people per sub-zone

--Organisations: Over 135 social organisations

--BSF soldiers: Over 2k

--Army soldiers: Over 500

--Citizens: Over 30k

--Trench: 30 kilometres, 11 lakh pits

