IIT INDORE| 12th Convocation Ceremony Was Held On Saturday; Girls Excel In IIT, 23.9% Graduate

IIT INDORE| 12th Convocation Ceremony Was Held On Saturday; 673 Including 161 Girls Graduate | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): 23.9 per cent girls graduated from IIT Indore on Saturday in the 12th Convocation of IIT Indore held on Saturday at IIT Indore campus in which Secretary DDR&D and Chairman Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr Samir V Kamat was chief guest while IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai, Dr K Siran, chairperson Board of Governors and other were present.

‘You all are the future of India and have the ability to transform the nation. I wish you all achieve heights in your life,’ Chief guest Kamat said. In the convocation, 334 students got BTech degree in undergraduate category. While 97 got MSc, 54-MTech, 23- MS (Research), and 84 MSDSM in post-graduate category. In PhD, 81 students got their degrees. Total 673 students graduated from IIT out of which 161 are girls.

For best academic performance among all UG students was awarded to Mukul Jain for B Tech (CSE), Institute’s Silver Medal for best academic performance among all graduating UG students of particular department was given to Nitya Chourasiya (BTech (CSE)), Vankayalapati Sai Venkata Satwik (BTech (CSE)), Daftari Dev Shimulbhai (BTech (EE)), Amit Vikrant Dhavle (BTech (ME)) and Jitin Satish Kumar (BTech (MEMS)).

Institute’s silver medal for best overall performance among all graduating PG students (MTech and MSc Programmes) was given to Rishav Sharma and Krishangi Kashyap. Buti foundation gold medal for best academic performance among all graduating female PG students to Krishangi Kashyap, Vpp Menon gold medal for best PhD Dissertation work by a female student was Kanchan Samadhiya PhD (Biosciences and Biomedical Engineering) thesis title: ‘Indigenous microbes for sustainable bio-polymer synthesis: a comprehensive optimisation and characterisation study’, Institute’s gold medal for best all-round performance among all graduating students was Abhinav Yadav, best BTech project (BTP) award amongst all graduating UG students to Saurabh Kichouliya project titled, ‘Conformal Microwave Radome for shielding applications’.

MSDSM silver medal for best overall performance among all graduating students (MSDSM Programmes) was Sebastian PS MSDSM (2021 Batch) and Divyansh Dubey MSDSM (2022 batch). All students at the convocation were dressed in Kurta Pyjama or Kurta-Salwar or SarI. Parents of students were filled with joy and felt proud on their achievement.