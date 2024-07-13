WATCH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Indore On July 14 For 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'; 11 Lakh Trees To Be Planted Tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, July 14, to participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' program and inaugurate 55 Excellence Colleges for 55 districts in the state.

All necessary arrangements and safety measures are being made in the district for the visit of the Union Minister. Shah will first participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' program, under which a record 11 lakh trees will be planted on the campus of the Revati shooting range of the Border Security Force (BSF).

After that, the Union Minister will reach Atal Bihari Art and Commerce College, where he will inaugurate the 55 Excellence Colleges for 55 districts in the state.

State cabinet minister Tulsi Ram Silawat told ANI, "Union Minister Amit Shah will participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' program here in the city on Sunday. After that, he will also inaugurate the Excellence Colleges for 55 districts in the state. When CM Mohan Yadav was the Higher Education Minister, he envisioned the new education policy. It is going to be launched tomorrow." Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for planting 140 crore trees across the country in the name of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' on World Environment Day, under which CM Mohan Yadav has pledged to plant 5.5 crore trees in Madhya Pradesh, Silawat said.

"Of these 5.5 crore trees, 51 lakh will be planted in Indore, with Home Minister Amit Shah participating in a world record attempt to plant 11 lakh trees at the Revati Range of the BSF. Indore has already become a clean city; now we are going to make it a green city," the minister added.

Indore Collector Ashish Singh told ANI, "Home Minister Amit Shah will first participate in the Guinness Book of World Records attempt to plant 11 lakh trees at the Revati Range of the BSF. After that, he will inaugurate 55 Excellence Colleges for 55 districts in Madhya Pradesh at the Atal Bihari Art and Commerce College located in the Bhawarkua area." Home Minister Shah will also address the students on the occasion. The preparations for both programs are ongoing in the city, he added.