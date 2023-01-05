Indore: SET to be held before assistant professor exam!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With finalising the date of the state eligibility test (SET) on June 4, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has signalled that the test will be held ahead of the assistant professor recruitment exam.

An official source stated the assistant professor exam will tentatively be held in July. Candidates, who will be appearing for SET, had already requested to the MPPSC not only to hold SET before the assistant professor exam but also declare the results so that they can also become eligible for the latter exam.

On the request of the Department of Higher Education, MPPSC has already started the application process for filling 1,669 posts of assistant professor in 36 subjects.

Online applications have been called till May and it is believed that the exam will be conducted in July.

The NET or SET is mandatory for assistant professor recruitment. But candidates in the state are at a disadvantage as SET was not held for the last five years.

Two papers to be held

The date and format of the exam was decided in a steering committee meeting on Wednesday. MPPSC chairman, Dr Rajesh Lal Mehra, member Chandrashekhar Raikwar, steering committee chairman, Dr Krishnakant Sharma, PSC secretary, Prabal Sipaha, DAVV vice-chancellor, prof Renu Jain, and others were present at the meeting.

The committee decided that SET will consist of two papers which will be held in offline mode. There will be no negative marking in any of the papers. MPPSC media coordinator Ravindra Panchbhai said that SET and the assistant professor exam will be organised this year itself. “As of now, only the exam date of the SET has been decided. The assistant professor exam dates will be decided later on,” he added.

ADPO exam results out

MPPSC declared the results of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO) exam-2021 on Wednesday. In this, the selected candidates will have to go through the interview in the next phase.

Final selection list will be issued on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in written test and interview.

Written examination was conducted on December 18 in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur for filling 256 posts.

