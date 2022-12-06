Indore: Candidates stage demo outside MPPSC office seeking ADPO exam with old syllabus

Representational image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Candidates staged a demonstration outside the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission office on Monday, demanding that the assistant district public prosecution officer (ADPO) examination should be conducted as per the old syllabus.

After seven years, the selection test for ADPO is being organised in the state. PSC has announced that the exam would be conducted on December 18 for a total of 256 posts. Earlier the dates of the exam have been extended thrice. The candidates demonstrating on Monday demanded that the MPPSC had announced the ADPO exam in 2021. MPPSC changed the syllabus of the exam twice in September and October.

Changing the syllabus in the midst of the ongoing process puts the entire examination and selection process in jeopardy. According to the candidates, a petition is pending in the Supreme Court since 2008. The decision of this petition filed against the change of syllabus in the middle of the examination process is yet to come.

In such a situation, if the Commission conducts the examination with the changed syllabus, then the result of the examination will also be subject to the decision of the Supreme Court on the said petition. The candidates are demanding that the examination should be conducted from the old syllabus only. However, no MPPSC official came out of the office to talk to the candidates. The candidates alleged that the MPPSC deliberately wanted to embroil the examination and selection process in a legal dispute so that the government would not have to make appointments.

Read Also Indore: IMC launches No Spitting campaign to rid the city of red stains