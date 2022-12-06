Indore: IMC launches No Spitting campaign to rid the city of red stains 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor of the cleanest city of the country, Pushyamitra Bhargav launched a “No Thu-Thu” (no spiting) campaign at 19 places across the city on Monday.

On this occasion, Stop Red Spot Express vehicle was also flagged off by the mayor which will ply across the city for the next one month playing a motivational song urging the citizens not to spit here and there making the city dirty.

The dividers of Mhow Naka Square were also cleaned by Bhargav and Mayor-in-Council members. The mayor appealed to people not to spit gutka and pan on the divider and make them red and dirty.

Bhargava said that Indore has been adjudged the cleanest city six times in a row due to behavioural changes in citizens towards cleanliness.

“When we can have such a big change in our attitude towards cleanliness, giving up the habit of spitting in the open is a small task. I am sure that this is one habit, Indoreans chewing pans and gutka will give up fast. In fact, I want them to give up gutka permanently as it is good for their health,” he said.

The “No Thu-Thu” campaign was conducted at 19 places in the city for encouraging people not to spit here and there which makes the city dirty.

The other places where the campaign will be held include Patnipura Square, Bada Ganpati Square, IMC Square, Marimata Square, Meghdoot Chat Chowpatty, Vijay Nagar Square, Bombay Hospital Square, Khajrana Square, Regal Square, Collectorate Square, Chanakyapuri Square, Footi Kothi Square, Kalani Nagar Square, etc.

