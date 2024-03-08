 Indore Sessions Court Sentences Murder Accused To Life
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 08:33 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Sessions Court sentenced a murder accused to life imprisonment on Thursday. The accused committed the crime over a matter of removing a wooden shell. DPO Sanjeev Shrivastava said that the incident took place on February 17 2021 at around 1 pm. The name of the murder accused is Jeetu alias Jitendra, resident of Pancham ki Phel. Complainant Afsana had appeared at Tukoganj police station and filed a report that while sweeping outside the house, she had placed the wooden shell lying there in front of neighbour Jyotibai's house. Jyotibai's son Jeetu argued with her regarding the matter. On this, she called her husband Kallan to the spot and Jeetu started arguing with him also.

During the dispute, Jeetu brought a knife and stabbed Kallan in the stomach. Due to this, Kallan's intestines came out. People immediately took Kallan to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Sessions Judge Rajesh Kumar Aggarwal, while giving the verdict in the case sentenced murder accused Jeetu to life imprisonment. The case was included in the list of marked cases and it was also being reviewed every month. The court has also recommended providing separate compensation to the relatives of the deceased.

Man gets 10-yr jail for raping minor

A man who raped a minor girl in Khajrana area was sent to 10-year jail by the court on Thursday. The accused have taken the minor girl with him and raped her. When the minor came home she shared the incident with her family members who then registered a complaint. The horrific incident took place in June 2021.

