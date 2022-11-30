Indore: Serious crimes like murder, rape rises 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Serious crimes like murder, rape and attempt to murder cases increased during the first ten months of the police commissionerate system in the city when compared to the same period in the previous year.

However, the saving grace for the police is that there were no dacoities during this period, while there were six dacoities during the corresponding period last year.

There were 52 murders reported till the end of October this year against 43 killings last year during the corresponding period, showing a rise of 21 per cent. According to the figures provided by the police, 25 were killed in the heat of the moment, while 18 were killed for the same reason last year during the same period.

Twelve of the killings took place following a dispute between husband and wife or over extramarital affairs, while there were eight murders last year for similar reasons during the same period.

There were 79 attempt-to-murder cases in 2021 and it increased to 82 by October 31 this year. Rape cases have also increased this year. Last year there were 259 rape cases and it has increased to 315 cases till October end of this year.

Apart from dacoity, incidents of chain snatching, thefts in houses and vehicle thefts have decreased this year. The police also arrested more accused for gambling, betting and under the Excise Act and the NDPS Acts this year compared to the last year. The cases under the Motor Vehicles Act were more compared to last year.

