Indore: Sepsis Causes More Deaths Than Heart Attacks And Road Accidents | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Anand Sanghi, president of the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine, Indore said that more people succumbed to sepsis in the world than the number of people who die due to heart attacks, brain stroke and road accidents.

Addressing a sepsis awareness workshop on the theme Prevent, Treat and Defeat Sepsis on Sunday, Dr Sanghi said, ‘Sepsis is usually caused by bacteria.

However, it can also be caused by fungal, parasitic and viral infections. A small fever or any infection can lead to sepsis and people should take complete dose prescribed by doctors as incomplete dose may increase the resistance and other diseases.’

Dr Nikhilesh Jain, former secretary and chairman of ISCSC said that sepsis can affect many parts of a person's body, which can lead to different possible symptoms.

‘Its main symptoms include low blood pressure, rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, confusion or agitation, fever or hypothermia, shivering or chills, urinary problems, lack of energy/weakness, severe pain or discomfort and clammy/sweaty. This includes skin, hyperventilation (rapid breathing) and others,’ he said.

Doctors share ways to prevent the disease

1. Habit of washing hands and maintaining cleanliness

2. If symptoms like difficulty in breathing, falling BP, difficulty in urination or confusion are seen along with fever, it is important to consult a doctor immediately

3. In case of injury, clean the wound properly and keep it covered until it heals

4. Regular medical care for chronic conditions.