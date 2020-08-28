Indore: Sensitive CM Shivraj provides power therapy, defers pending electricity bill dues

Indore: In a major development, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Friday disclosed that instructions have been issued for suspension of pending electricity bills dues of consumers having sanctioned load up to one kilowatt.
“Exorbitant pending domestic connection power bills recovery has been suspended. From next month, the consumers will get bills of only one month. Decision on pending dues would be taken later on,” he told reporters.
Minutes after the announcement, instructions reached to all three power distribution companies in the state regarding deferment of recovery of pending dues.
The instructions read that pending dues up to the month of August have been deferred.
Energy secretary Akash Tripathi directed the discoms that domestic consumers with a combined load of up to one kilowatt should be issued electricity bills in the coming September and October only on the basis of their current monthly consumption and earlier arrears and surcharge amount should not be included.
Replying to a query, Chouhan stated that government had tied up with some private hospitals for free treatment of Covid-19.
“Some other private hospitals, not associated with us, were allowed to treat patients who can afford their treatment. However, I have received complaints of them charging a bomb. I have asked district administration to fix a rational fee. If any hospital charge beyond that, then action will be taken against that hospital,” said the CM.
Over former CM Kamal Nath constituting a group of Congress leaders to assess loss of crops due to heavy rains, Chouhan said, “it is an attempt to fool farmers.”
“When Nath was CM he never went to villages to assess crop damage due to rains. He would rather site at home and do assessment,” Chouhan quipped.
He also stated that Congress government cheat poor farmers over loan waiver issue. “They put forth fake figures of farm loan waiver. Congress government did not give money to banks for waiving loan. It just waived off loans worth Rs 6000 crore. Most of the loan waivers were on paper,” he claimed.
NEET, JEE is not subject of politics: CM
Chouhan NEET and JEE exams should be held as per their schedule so that one year of students does not go wasted.
While the union government announced that NEET and JEE exams will be held as per schedule, opposition parties, especially Congress, are seeking deferment citing Covid-19.
"NEET-JEE is not a subject of politics. It is linked to the future of students," Chouhan said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)