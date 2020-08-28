Indore: Sensitive CM Shivraj provides power therapy, defers pending electricity bill dues

Indore: In a major development, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Friday disclosed that instructions have been issued for suspension of pending electricity bills dues of consumers having sanctioned load up to one kilowatt.

“Exorbitant pending domestic connection power bills recovery has been suspended. From next month, the consumers will get bills of only one month. Decision on pending dues would be taken later on,” he told reporters.

Minutes after the announcement, instructions reached to all three power distribution companies in the state regarding deferment of recovery of pending dues.

The instructions read that pending dues up to the month of August have been deferred.

Energy secretary Akash Tripathi directed the discoms that domestic consumers with a combined load of up to one kilowatt should be issued electricity bills in the coming September and October only on the basis of their current monthly consumption and earlier arrears and surcharge amount should not be included.