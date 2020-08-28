In a first, IIT Indore conducts course on classical scientific texts in Sanskrit

In a first of its kind step, the Indian Institute of Technology Indore is conducting a fortnightly course to study classical scientific texts in their original form and converse about them in Sanskrit.

The course scheduled from August 22 to October 2 has been divided into two parts. The first part is aimed at enabling participants to develop skills and confidence to converse in simple Sanskrit. This is intended for beginners with no prior knowledge of Sanskrit.

The objective of the second part of the course is to enable participants to discuss technical subjects in Sanskrit. This part will consist of lectures on classical mathematical text Bhaskaracharya’s Lilavati by well-known experts in the field.