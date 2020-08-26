IIT Indore alumni share entrepreneurship experiences with students

Indore: In the quest to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, IIT Indore is conducting a series of webinars on entrepreneurship under “Back to the Institute” program wherein alumni, who instead of choosing lucrative job offers, decided to have their own ventures share their experiences.

The institute conducted two webinars till date with Sandeep Bommireddi, cofounder of AdOnMo and Gaurav Pachrani, cofounder of “Dozee”, Turtle Shell Technologies Pvt Ltd, delivering talk on “Incredible Journey of Entrepreneurship” and “Essentials for Entrepreneurship” respectively.

AdOnMo is a digital taxi-top advertising platform which allows the customers to advertise their products, choose target locations & time slots to display their ads.

“Dozee” is a non-intrusive, unobtrusive sleep tracking device with an intelligent wake up alarm which also includes a unique end-to-end solution.

The speakers imparted their experience and wisdom about their journey, provided information on method of starting entrepreneurship and also motivated students to initiate their journey as an entrepreneur using innovation, motivation and collaboration.

“Return is associated with risk, 50% of small businesses fails within the first one/two years, therefore it requires confidence for quitting your job and climb the toughest mountain of entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurs don't see the risk, they see the reward,” said Pachrani.

He stated that as an entrepreneur, one should know how to put time and effort into making a dream to reality. “If you want to be an entrepreneur, you need to have the right personality and attitude. Be unique, Do your Research Thoroughly, Be Flexible to Customer trends, Be a Risk Taker, Use Innovative tools for Promotion & Expansion, Live up your dreams, be Creative, Passionate, Motivated, Optimistic, Future-oriented, Persuasive,” he added.

IIT Indore officiating director Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain said “Entrepreneurship is a key component in the nation building. The initiative of ‘Back to Institute’ will be fostering entrepreneurship and nurturing the students to start technology-based entrepreneurial ventures and conversion their research activity into commercialisation. The experience and support of the alumni students will motivate the students to venture into the area of Entrepreneurship.”