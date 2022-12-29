Indore: Senior VHP leaders feted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day ahead of the start of the central management committee meet of VHP in the city on Thursday, the top office-bearers of the organisation were felicitated by the members of the civil society on Wednesday.

Those feted are national executive president of VHP Alok Kumar and general secretary of Ram Janmbhoomi Thirtha Kshetra Committee Champat Rai.

The felicitation ceremony was held at Rajwada on Wednesday evening. Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Prant secretary Sohan Vishwakarma informed that VHP leaders garlanded the statue of Ahilyabai Holkar at Rajwada and lit a lamp.

VHP's central committee members were felicitated by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, senior social leaders of Indore, businessmen and intellectuals at Rajwada.

Among others Milind Parande, Dinesh Chandra, Nand Das Dandotia and Alok Daga were present. A large number of workers of VHP, Bajrang Dal, Matrushakti, Shree Ahilya Utsav Samiti and others were also present.

Later, Alok Kumar and Champat Rai addressed the audience.