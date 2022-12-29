Indore: ‘Work on Bhawarkuan Sq flyover to start in 15 days’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Work on the Bhawarkuan Square flyover will start in 15 days’ time after the IMC finishes developing a road at Teen Imli Square and traffic passing through Bhawarkuan Square will be diverted towards the Rajiv Gandhi Square via Khandwa Road and towards Teen Imli Square.

IDA chairman, Jaipal Singh Chawda, and IDA CEO, RP Ahirwar, along with officials inspected the spot where the proposed flyover would be built.

“We have inspected the place and decided that construction work for the flyover can only begin once the construction of the road at Teen Imli is over. It would take around 15 days,” confirmed CEO Ahirwar.

He said tender has been passed (for the flyover) and the agency has started pre-construction work. The architectural sketch has also been approved by IIT, Indore.

Technical work has been completed.

Lab testing for piling has been conducted and the report is expected within 28 days of strength testing after that the construction can start.

Collector Ilayaraja T and IDA officials accompanied by police officers visited the route through which the traffic would be diverted.

“Traffic will be diverted towards the Teen Imli side while on Khandwa Road, a 400-metre thoroughfare stretch is being constructed by IMC which will be ready in 15 days. Also, traffic will be diverted at the BRTS corridor in front of Holkar College. The bus stop at the square will be shifted and the road will be cleared for construction. The next stop would be Rajiv Gandhi Square for the iBus,” said Ahirwar.