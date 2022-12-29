Indore: Plan to resolve traffic ‘Mall’ practice

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police and civic authorities have chalked out a plan to resolve the traffic jam ‘knot’ at the Bypass near the stretch along the newly built Phoenix Citadel Mall. Free Press took a Ground Zero look at the situation in its Indore edition published on December 28.

WHAT THE MEETING DECIDED

It was decided at the meeting to create U-turns. The service road will be a one-way travel. With this, it is expected to iron out traffic snarls. It is also expected that vehicles would move in a proper lane without any hindrance of vehicles coming from the opposite side.

The meeting also decided that cuts would be created at the Devguradiya, Bicholi Mardana, Bicholi Hapsi, DPS School and the Golden Leaf Hotel spots. This will allow vehicles to ply easily along the bypass in a proper lane and if traffic snarls occur, vehicles can take the cuts and move towards the main bypass from the service lane.

Also, car owners won’t be allowed to park their vehicles on the service road and traffic police will be patrolling the stretch. Traffic cops will also be deployed to handle snarls.

Flouting the one-way drive on the service road will attract punishment.

NHAI will also install around 50 signages at both sides of the lanes. These signs will indicate one-way drive clearly.

MP Shankar Lalwani; mayor Pushiyamitra Bhargav; IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda; additional CP (law and order) Manish Kapooria and other officials attended the meeting along with NHAI officials

Read Also Indore: Restaurant owner booked for serving chicken biryani instead of veg biryani