Indore: Restaurant owner booked for serving chicken biryani instead of veg biryani

Indore: Restaurant owner booked for serving chicken biryani instead of veg biryani

The complainant had ordered a vegetable biryani and he found bones in his food after which he lodged a complaint with the police.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Photo Credit: Pixabay
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A restaurant owner was booked for serving non-vegetarian food to a vegetarian in Vijay Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

According to DCP Sampat Upadhyay, Akash Dubey, a resident of Shalimar Swayam Township has lodged a complaint that he had visited a restaurant to eat vegetable biryani. He ordered the same but the restaurant staff served chicken biryani to him. He ate the same and found bones in his food.

He complained to the restaurant owner Swapnil Gujarati but he didn’t accept his staff’s fault. After that the complainant reached the police station and lodged a complaint. A case has been registered against the restaurant owner under the relevant section and further investigation is underway.

article-image

