Indore: Senior Hearts Beating With Joy At

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the pandemic, as young individuals grappled with the challenges it posed, there emerged a resilient group of senior citizens who embarked on a journey to redefine and rejuvenate their existence. "Dhadakte Dil," a unique group tailored for singles, encompassing those who have never married or are widowed. Exclusively designed for those aged 60 and above, this community provides a platform for shared experiences and connections. Founded during the pandemic, "Dhadakte Dil" initially comprised only four members, revealed the group's administrator, Dr Kumari Raisinghani, a 75-year-old gynaecologist.

Over three years, the group has flourished, now boasting 23 participants, with 60% of them aged 60 and above who are actively engaged in diverse professional fields. Dr Singhani emphasized that the group's primary goal is to foster joy, encouraging its members to lead a healthier life through shared smiles. Adding to this she said “And, in the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years.” With a mission to alleviate depression and anxiety, the group orchestrates various short and long trips reminiscent of school excursions.

Their last adventure took them to the enchanting landscapes of Bhutan. Prior escapades have seen the group exploring the picturesque wonders of Bali and delving into the rich cultural tapestry of Vietnam. Affirming the cohesive spirit within the group, Dr Ajit Jain, the cardiologist and advisory member of “Dhadakte Dil”, shared that the upcoming journey to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in January 2024 is poised to deepen the bonds of joy and resilience among the members. In the spirit of inclusivity, the group has a unique tradition where birthdays of every member are celebrated based on individual preferences.

Upon joining Dhadakte Dil, new members contribute to the vibrant atmosphere by hosting a welcoming party. This tradition fosters connections between new and existing members said Dr Leena Mittal the birthday celebration head of the group.

One of the members Adarsh Narang said that the group proactively prevents males and females from forming separate groups through a unique seating arrangement during meetings—alternating between one male and one female. In these interactive sessions, members showcase their diverse talents, including shayari, poetry, singing, and acting, steering clear of conventional games like tambola. The group's leisurely pace involves savouring nearly one movie every 10-15 days. Another member Sarita Dharmavat, said she was nervous to attend the first group get-together.

However, her sons insisted that if she didn't enjoy the group, she could always quit. Yet, upon meeting everyone, she found the experience delightful. Paras Jain, the eldest member of the group (86) and a former industrialist, shared the reasoning behind choosing the name "Dhadakte Dil." He said that despite their advancing age, everyone in the group considers themselves to be young at heart. Jain mentioned that the group has a specific criterion for admitting new members – prospective entrants are required to share their resumes.

This ensures a diverse and accomplished mix of individuals who bring their distinct talents and experiences to the group.