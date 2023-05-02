Indore: In poll year, senior citizens to fly to Gangasagar under CM Thirtha scheme

Representative Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, senior citizens of the district will be taken on a pilgrimage from Indore to Gangasagar by flight.

The flight will depart from the city on June 16. Senior citizens who are above 65 years and want to travel can submit their application form by the due date. The last date for submission of the application is May 15. The number of seats reserved for pilgrims is 32. For pilgrimage, free application forms can be obtained at all the zonal offices of IMC, urban bodies and district panchayats of Indore, Sanwer, Mhow and Depalpur.

It is necessary for the person going on pilgrimage that should be a native of Madhya Pradesh and must be above 65 years and they should not be an income taxpayer. Only one application from a family will be accepted. Husband-wife both or group will not be eligible for application. They should be physically and mentally capable of undertaking the journey and should not be suffering from any serious disease. They should not have availed benefit of this scheme earlier.