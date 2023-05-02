Indore: 7-day celebrations to mark 298th birthday of Ahilyabai

Devi Ahilyabai Holkar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 298th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar will be celebrated for 7 days. Various cultural programmes have been planned during these days.

This was decided at the 64th annual meeting of Devi Ahilya Janmotsav Samiti, held on Monday. The meeting was presided over by chief patron of the samiti and culture minister Usha Thakur.

The culture department of the state government, Indore Municipal Corporation and local administration will support the 7-day celebration. It was decided to celebrate the 298th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar as ‘Indore Pride Day’.

Based on the book of Dr Ganesh Matkar ‘Gatha Indrapur Se Indore’, a drama will be staged at different places in the city. Fifty couples from each IMC ward will walk to Rajwada in traditional Indian dresses on May 31. Various committees have been formed under the leadership of Jayant Bhise to prepare a detailed outline of the ceremony. Sachin Matkar informed that the Samiti was constituted by late Dr Ganesh Matkar in 1960.