Indore: ‘Ladli Laxmi Utsav’ celebrations today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Women and child development department will celebrate ‘Ladli Laxmi Utsav’ on May 2 at state, district, urban body, and gram panchayat level.

A local programme will be organised at Ravindra Natya Grah in the city to mark the occasion.

The state-level programme will be held at Chief Minister's residence, Bhopal at 12 noon and its live telecast would be done all over state through webcast. The link for the webcast will be made available separately to the authorities concerned. All districts are organising local programmes at urban body and gram panchayat level.

Local public representatives, guardians, presidents and members of Ladli Club, and Ladli Girls will be prominently present throughout the event. Ladli Laxmi Vatika and Ladli Laxmi Path have been made in each district. Saplings will be planted by public representatives during the programme.

“Around 2,000 participants will be joining the utsav. There will be a number of activities and programmes arranged for the participants. Along with this, ‘Ladli Laxmi Friend’ Gram Panchayat from each district will be honoured by the Chief Minister,” said, Meenakshi Harvansh, CDPO Zone 7.