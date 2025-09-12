Failed Love Affair: Indore's Teen Drinks Acid After Slitting Wrist, Stabbing On Neck, Dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Distressed over a failed relationship and desperate to die, a 19-year-old youth first slit his wrist followed by multiple stabs in the neck and eventually drank acid.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Thursday under Hira Nagar police station limits and he was rushed to the hospital where he died during the course of treatment in the night.

No suicide note has been found from his place. However, the family members claimed that he took the drastic step after his girlfriend stopped talking to him and blocked him on social media.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Harsh Bhargav, a resident of Raghunandan Bagh. His family members said that Harsh was in a relationship with a girl for the past four years. Recently, the girl stopped talking to him and also blocked him on social media.

On Thursday early morning, the family awakened after hearing loud screaming of Harsh. His health was deteriorating, they took him to hospital where he died during treatment.

He had slit his wrist then stabbed himself thrice on his neck with a sharp edged object and eventually drank some acidic substance. During treatment, he also told police that he took the drastic step due to his failed relationship, claimed family members. The police began a probe and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.