Indore: Divisional Commissioner Sudam Khade Reviews Preparations For PM Visit

Indore: Senior IAS Dr Sudam Khade Takes Charge As Divisional Commissioner | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Dr. Sudam Khade on Friday held a meeting of all the collectors of the division and the chief executive officers (CEOs) of the District Panchayats through video conferencing and reviewed the preparations being made for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

Dr. Khade took information about the preparations and gave instructions. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was coming to the state on his birthday, which was itself a big gift. With this, Madhya Pradesh would write the history of an era. He said that basic facilities like transportation, security, food, water etc. should be ensured for all the citizens coming to the programme organized in Bhainsola village of Dhar district.

Traffic should not be disrupted and the citizens must not face any problem, he said. “Keep enough space for parking of vehicles. Also ensure that everyone reaches the venue before the scheduled time. All the concerned departments like traffic and police should work in coordination, : Dr Khade said.

He said that all the officers should hold regular meetings with their subordinates and monitor the work being done. All the collectors and chief executive officers also expressed their views in the meeting.