Dog Named Sharma Ji Leads To Assault On Couple; Neighbour Humiliates Couple By Naming Dog After Their Surname In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An incident similar to the controversy between actors Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, which began when Aamir named his dog ‘Shahrukh,’ has taken place in Indore.

The bizarre incident occurred in Shiv City, Nihalpur Mandi, on Thursday night when a couple was assaulted by a man and his friends for objecting to him naming his pet dog ‘Sharma Ji’ after their surname, ‘Sharma’.

According to the police, the complainant, Virendra Sharma, who works at a private company in Pithampur, told police that his neighbor, Bhupendra Singh, deliberately called out his dog by the name ‘Sharma Ji’ in front of him and his wife, Kiran Sharma often provoking laughter from people in the vicinity. The accused also said he had named the dog this way just to humiliate them.

On Thursday night around 9:30 pm, while the couple was out for a walk, Bhupendra, accompanied by his dog and two friends, again repeated the act and allegedly made derogatory remarks. When Kiran objected, an argument broke out. The dispute escalated, and Bhupendra and his friends reportedly attacked the couple. Virendra alleged that the accused grabbed his head and slammed him against a garden wall, leaving him injured.

Following the incident, the couple went to the Rajendra Nagar police station and lodged the complaint. The police registered a case against the accused under sections 296, 115(2), 351(3), and 3(5) of the BNS, and further investigation is underway.

About two decades have passed, but netizens haven't forgotten Aamir Khan's infamous blog in which he wrote, "Shah Rukh is licking my feet," only to later clarify that his dog was named Shah Rukh.

The actor later called it a "childish" phase. Aamir Khan clarified that he did not name the dog himself, he purchased a house that came with caretakers who had already named their dog Shah Rukh.