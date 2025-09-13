 Madhya Pradesh: Man Arrested With Charas Worth Lakhs In Indore
A case has been registered against the accused under section 8/20 of the NDPS Act

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 12:10 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Man Arrested With Charas Worth Lakhs | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested a man who was carrying charas worth lakhs on Friday. He had brought it from another city to sell it to addicts here at a higher price.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that the crime branch team reached MR-4 Road near Polo Ground Bridge and while it was checking suspects, a suspicious person was seen coming from Laxmibai railway station.

Crime branch officials claimed that the charas seized from the accused was valued between Rs 30 to 50 lakh per kilogramme in the international market.

The accused was also arrested earlier for his involvement in a ganja supply case.

