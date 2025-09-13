Madhya Pradesh: Man Arrested With Charas Worth Lakhs In Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Man Arrested With Charas Worth Lakhs | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested a man who was carrying charas worth lakhs on Friday. He had brought it from another city to sell it to addicts here at a higher price.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that the crime branch team reached MR-4 Road near Polo Ground Bridge and while it was checking suspects, a suspicious person was seen coming from Laxmibai railway station.

The team stopped him and after searching, recovered about 2.241 kg of charas from him. He was identified as Shakir Hussain, a resident of Chandan Nagar here. In the preliminary interrogation he revealed that to earn money quickly, he bought illegal drugs like charas from different cities at a lower price and sold them to drug addicts in Indore at a higher price.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 8/20 of the NDPS Act, on the basis of which further legal action is being taken. The accused is also being questioned regarding his source and network of illegal drugs.

Crime branch officials claimed that the charas seized from the accused was valued between Rs 30 to 50 lakh per kilogramme in the international market.

The accused was also arrested earlier for his involvement in a ganja supply case.