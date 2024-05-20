Indore: IMC Peon Posing As Inspector Dupes Man Of ₹ 8.50 Lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MIG police registered a case against an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) peon for duping a man of Rs 8.50 lakh by posing as an inspector, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Rajesh Joshi, a resident of Nehru Nagar, lodged a complaint with MIG police stating that Dinesh Gaur, a peon, posed as an IMC inspector and lured him into paying Rs. 8.50 lakh for the allocation of shops at Kulkarni Ka Bhatta.

During the investigation, these allegations were found to be true. It was revealed that the accused gained the complainant's trust by showing a fake inspector's ID from the Municipal Corporation and assured him that he would get the shops allocated.

The accused obtained the money by preparing an agreement for the allocation of Municipal Corporation shops. Dinesh Gaur has already been suspended by the Municipal Corporation in connection with the fraud. The police registered a case against the accused under Sections 406, 420, 465, and 468 of the IPC and have begun a probe.

Indore Police To Move Court To Confiscate Accused Properties

The police will act against alláaccused in the IMC fake bill scam to confiscate their property. For this, police will approach the court on Monday and seek approval for confiscating their properties. The police have seized 44 files from the accused which indicate Rs 58 crore fraud. So far, 11 accused including the prime accused and contractors have been arrested. Five more accused are on the run in connection with the scam.