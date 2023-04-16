Indore: Seminar on foreign trade policy at DAVV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day seminar regarding the new foreign trade policy 2023 was organised on Saturday in the School of Commerce department at DAVV Indore.

The students were informed about the important points of the new policy by Prof Jayanti Lal Bhandari. He added that the policy was implemented on April 1.

Export hubs will be established at the district level and a separate e-commerce zone will be set up to enhance e-commerce exports.

The workforce would be equipped with new digital skills to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of exports to double the value by 2030 through digitization.

CA Ghanshyam Singh also spoke on international trade and the Indian currency.

DAVV vice-chancellor Renu Jain, head of department of School of Commerce, Preeti Singh and other faculty members were present.