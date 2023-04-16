 Indore: Man booked for unnatural sex with wife, demanding dowry 
A case was registered under sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 498 (demanding dowry) of the Indian Penal Code against the man and he has been summoned to the police station to record his statement, the police officer added.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man has been booked for allegedly having unnatural sex with his 28-year-old wife in Lasudia Police Station on on Saturday. He has also been charged with demanding dowry.

In her complaint with the police, the woman said her husband used to have unnatural sex with her against her wish. When she objected, the accused started torturing her in different ways including a demand for dowry and also thrashed her, said Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi. 

The woman stated in the FIR that she remained quiet to save her marriage but eventually left her in-laws' house in Mandsaur and moved to her parents' house in Indore, said TI Dudhi. The complaint was lodged on Friday night.

A case was registered under sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 498 (demanding dowry) of the Indian Penal Code against the man and he has been summoned to the police station to record his statement, the police officer added. 

