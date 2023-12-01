Indore: Second Training Programme For Counting Staff Held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are going on a large scale for the counting of votes for all the nine assembly seats in the district on December 3. The second phase of training programme for officials involved in the process was completed on Thursday.

The training was conducted in two sessions. In the training programme, more than 1000 officers and employees were given training of vote counting at Holkar Science College.

These officers and employees are being given the responsibility of counting supervisors, counting assistants and micro observers and for counting postal ballots. In the first session, the methods of counting votes through EVM were explained. In the second session, counting of postal ballots was explained. Today was the second phase of training, after which there will be a dry run on December 2.

The officers and employees deployed for counting of votes were given practical and theoretical training. They were given detailed information regarding the guidelines, procedures, rules and regulations prescribed by the Election Commission of India regarding vote counting. It was explained to the participants that all officers and employees appointed for counting of votes must compulsorily reach the counting venue one hour before the scheduled time. They were directed not to bring any other item with them except essential orders and identity cards.

Counting personnel will be allotted tables after randomisation. Smoking and taking substances with tobacco into the counting hall is completely prohibited. They were told that there will be no permission to carry mobile phones in the counting hall and that CCTV cameras will be installed in each counting room.

On this occasion, chief executive officer of Indore Development Authority and nodal officer for training RP Ahirwar, officer-in-charge of training Sudeep Meena and other concerned officers were present.