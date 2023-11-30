Indore: New Cases Dropped Almost By 45 Per Cent While Testing Increased By 174 Per Cent In A Decade

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the increase in awareness among people, the number of HIV cases has dropped by 45 percent in a decade even when the testing has been increased by 174 per cent in the same period.

As many as 166510 people (including 64277 pregnant women) were tested for HIV since January 1, 2023 out of which 23 pregnant women and 482 people were tested HIV positive.

“It is due to the awareness among people that the number of aids cases dropped to almost half in last 10 years. The number of HIV cases decreased even when the testing increased to more than double,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said.

He said that they will intensify awareness programmes and testing of the patients more to prevent them from the disease, “We will run a 15-day awareness as well as testing programme at different health centers of the city,” the CMHO said.

The official added that the report of HIV cases states that unsafe sex is still the major reason of the disease due to which they will focus on spread of awareness among people.

Life expectancy increased to 60 years

Experts said that survival and life expectancy of the HIV patients have been increased due to proper treatment and awareness among people.

“Normal people’s life expectancy is 68 years and HIV patients are 60 years. Earlier, it was only 10 years when proper treatment was not in the reach of people,” the doctors said.

The expert added that HIV-AIDS is majorly found in the patients of age group 18 to 45 years i.e. in sexually active age group. People should remain aware about the dangers of unsafe sex.

HIV positive cases in last ten years

Year - Tests conducted Positive cases

2012 - 60636 - 901

2013 - 75637 - 893

2014 - 92933 - 885

2015 - 94035 - 668

2016 - 98297 - 644

2017 - 99242 - 598

2018 - 131478 - 695

2019 - 146234 - 703

2020 - 101456 - 360

2021 - 120318 - 414

2022 - 181453 - 603

2023 (till Nov 29) - 166510 - 505