Only 55% Candidates Take Engineering Service Exam; One Caught Cheating With Smartwatch | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) conducted the State engineering service examination-2024 on Sunday to fill vacant engineering posts across several government departments.

However, despite nearly 8,000 applications, only about 4,500 candidates — 55 per cent of applicants — appeared for the test at 13 exam centres in the city.

The exam was held from 12 noon to 3 pm, though candidates started arriving as early as 10:30 am due to strict security checks. A three-tier frisking system was in place, during which invigilators seized smartwatches and calculators from some candidates before allowing them entry.

In some cases, candidates were even asked to remove shoes and socks to prevent malpractice.

MPPSC media coordinator Ravindra Panchbhai said, one case of cheating was caught wherein a candidate was caught with a smartwatch inside the exam hall.

Through this recruitment process, MPPSC will fill 23 engineering posts across the panchayat & rural development, tribal welfare, public health engineering, public works and water resources departments.

The test was divided into two papers

Paper I (General Studies): 50 questions worth 150 marks, focusing mainly on Madhya Pradesh-specific general knowledge and current affairs.

Paper II (Subject-Specific): 100 questions carrying 300 marks.