 Only 55% Candidates Take Engineering Service Exam; One Caught Cheating With Smartwatch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreOnly 55% Candidates Take Engineering Service Exam; One Caught Cheating With Smartwatch

Only 55% Candidates Take Engineering Service Exam; One Caught Cheating With Smartwatch

Despite nearly 8,000 applications, only about 4,500 candidates appeared

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 12:34 AM IST
article-image
Only 55% Candidates Take Engineering Service Exam; One Caught Cheating With Smartwatch | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) conducted the State engineering service examination-2024 on Sunday to fill vacant engineering posts across several government departments.

However, despite nearly 8,000 applications, only about 4,500 candidates — 55 per cent of applicants — appeared for the test at 13 exam centres in the city.

The exam was held from 12 noon to 3 pm, though candidates started arriving as early as 10:30 am due to strict security checks. A three-tier frisking system was in place, during which invigilators seized smartwatches and calculators from some candidates before allowing them entry.

In some cases, candidates were even asked to remove shoes and socks to prevent malpractice.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Flag Off Hazur Sahib Nanded–Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express On August 26
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Flag Off Hazur Sahib Nanded–Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express On August 26
Toll In Punjab LPG Tanker Fire Mishap Swells To 7 - VIDEO
Toll In Punjab LPG Tanker Fire Mishap Swells To 7 - VIDEO
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Diversions, No-Parking Zones And Safety Measures For Idol Immersions
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Diversions, No-Parking Zones And Safety Measures For Idol Immersions
Hyderabad Horror: 'Monster' Husband Kills Pregnant Wife, Chops And Dumps Body Parts In Musi River - CCTV Footage Surfaces
Hyderabad Horror: 'Monster' Husband Kills Pregnant Wife, Chops And Dumps Body Parts In Musi River - CCTV Footage Surfaces

MPPSC media coordinator Ravindra Panchbhai said, one case of cheating was caught wherein a candidate was caught with a smartwatch inside the exam hall.

Through this recruitment process, MPPSC will fill 23 engineering posts across the panchayat & rural development, tribal welfare, public health engineering, public works and water resources departments.

Read Also
Indore Advocate Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances; Doctors Suspect Poisoning, While Family Claims...
article-image

The test was divided into two papers

Paper I (General Studies): 50 questions worth 150 marks, focusing mainly on Madhya Pradesh-specific general knowledge and current affairs.

Paper II (Subject-Specific): 100 questions carrying 300 marks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Constables Take Charge Of Police School Mess After Food Plaints

Madhya Pradesh: Constables Take Charge Of Police School Mess After Food Plaints

Stranded Peafowl Chick In Indore Signals Urban Wildlife Collapse; 35 Peafowls Found Dead This Summer

Stranded Peafowl Chick In Indore Signals Urban Wildlife Collapse; 35 Peafowls Found Dead This Summer

Over 6k Check-Ups On Day 1 Of Health Camp At Holkar College In Indore

Over 6k Check-Ups On Day 1 Of Health Camp At Holkar College In Indore

Sacred Art In Safe Hands: 7th Generation Upholds 225 Year Old Tradition Of Sculpting Ganesha Idols...

Sacred Art In Safe Hands: 7th Generation Upholds 225 Year Old Tradition Of Sculpting Ganesha Idols...

India’s Closed Economy Still Limits Innovation: IIM-Indore Study

India’s Closed Economy Still Limits Innovation: IIM-Indore Study