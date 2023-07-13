Indore: Second Death At Mohadi Waterfall In 10 Days

Villagers carrying the body of the deceased up the hill | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Class XII student who had gone to Mohadi waterfall for a picinic with his friends drowned in the pond at the base of the fall on Wednesday. The waterfall comes under the Khudel police station jurisdiction.

According to the Khudel police station staff, the incident took place around 3.30 pm when the deceased identified as Nikhil Lashkari, 17 years, a resident of Sukhliya area of the city and a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya was taking bath along with his friends but drowned in the deep water. His friends tried but could not save him. Later, the villagers and the police were informed.

The rescue team and the police recovered his body after two hours’ operation. It is the second such incident at the Mohadi waterfall within 10 days.

It is said that many of the picnickers had gone there without informing their parents. The rescue team was at the spot till the filing of the report.

According to Kampel police post in-charge Satyendra Singh Sisodiya a total of six students had gone on the picnic. They had told their parents that they were going for a party in the Bhawarkuna area and would return home from there but instead, they went to the waterfall where tragedy struck.

Caution board placed

The rush of visitors at the waterfall starts with the advent of the rainy season and some of them lose their lives by drowning in the waterfall. According to Sisodiya, To avoid such incidents, the police have placed a caution board near the waterfall for the safety of the visitors. It asks people not to venture too near the waterfall to take selfies and prohibits people from going down towards the waterfall. It also cautions people not to venture near the fall after consuming liquor and not to go into the deep forest to avoid any tragedy.

Selfie craze turned tragic

This is the second incident at Mohadi waterfall within 10 days. Two youths while taking a selfie fell into the waterfall on July 2. In this incident, one of the youths was stuck in the bushes so he was saved while his friend fell to death. The rescue team and the police had to face a tough situation while searching for the body in the pit as the rescue team had to reach about 500 feet down.