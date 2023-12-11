Indore: Seasoned Leaders Swing The Tide In State Polls Again |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a trend spanning four consecutive assembly elections, the state has witnessed a consistent increase in the average age of its members of legislative assembly (MLAs).

From 2008 to 2023, in every election, voters have consistently shown a preference for older and more seasoned leaders, bestowing their trust upon candidates with experience.

The rising average age of MLAs and the voters who choose them underscores that experience and seniority are valued traits in political leadership, while the number of young MLAs has declined in every consecutive election.

The average age of MLAs in the following poll years:-

Year Average Age

2008 48

2013 50

2018 51

2023 55

The number of MLAs aged between 25 to 40 years has decreased to less than half and MLAs aged between 41 to 55 years have decreased almost one-third whereas the number of MLAs aged between 56 to 70 years have increased twice in 2023 assembly elections from 2008.

The number of MLAs aged above 70 has increased almost three times in 2023 from 2008 assembly elections. Among the 230 MLAs, 18 MLAs are aged between 25-40 years, 96 MLAs are aged between 41-55 years, 100 MLAs are aged between 56-70 years and 16 MLAs were aged above 70 years in the 2023 assembly elections.

The youngest MLA is Abhijeet Shah (31) from Congress, who defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sanjay Shah with a margin of 950 votes in Timarni constituency.

The oldest MLA is Nagendra Singh (80) from the BJP, who defeated Congress candidate Kapidhwaj Singh with a margin of 2,493 votes in Gurh constituency and BJP candidate Nagendra Singh (80), who defeated Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Yadvendra Singh with a margin of 17,369 votes in Nagod constituency.

Female MLAs were much younger than male MLAs in the 2023 assembly elections. The average age of elected women is 50 years, compared to 56 years for men.

The youngest female MLA is Priyanka Penchi (32) from the BJP, who defeated Congress candidate Lakshman Singh with a margin of 61,570 votes in Chachoura constituency.

The oldest female MLA is Neena Vikram Verma (66) from the BJP, who defeated Congress candidate Prabha Balmukund Gautam with a margin of 9,694 votes in Dhar constituency.