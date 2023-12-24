Indore: Scolded For Bathing Son With Cold Water, Young Mother Commits Suicide | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old married woman committed suicide after hanging herself from the ceiling at her place in Aerodrome police station area on Friday.

The exact reason behind her extreme decision is yet unknown as she did not leave any note. However, it is believed that she hanged herself after her husband scolded her after she gave a bath to her son with cold water. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Nisha Jain, a resident of Vidhya Palace. She had married Shubham Jain around 4 years ago and her native place is Gwalior. She had a three-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl.

Nisha’s husband Shubham said that he is an auto driver and after coming home he had an argument with his wife as she bathed their boy with cold water after he fell in a drainage line outside his house. After some time he went to her room and found her hanging.

The police initiated an investigation into the case and sent the body for autopsy. In another incident, a 33-year-old woman committed suicide after consuming acid at her place in Banganga police station area on Friday.

The reason behind her extreme decision could not be established as no note was recovered.

However, it is believed that she committed suicide after a dispute with her husband. The deceased was identified as Manju, a resident of Bhagirathpura area. The police began an investigation into the case and are taking statements of the family members.