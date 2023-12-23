Indore: Man Hangs Self As Wife Flees Home

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man, identified as Dilip Yadav, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place in Hira Nagar police station area on Thursday night. He left a note blaming his wife for his extreme step. His brother Sarvan said that Dilip’s wife had fled with his daughter around 10 days ago and after that he was tense. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members.

According to police, Dilip Yadav, a resident of Lucknow was living on rent in Gori Nagar area. He owned a hardware shop. The deceased was alone at his residence when he hanged himself. Sarvan said that he received a call from Dilip’s landlord in the morning that Dilip had hanged himself. The deceased had also lodged a missing complaint of his wife at the police station. The police initiated an investigation into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

In another incident, a 40-year-old woman committed suicide after hanging herself at her place in Aerodrome police station area on Friday. The exact reason behind her extreme decision could not be established as no note was recovered. It is believed that she had hanged herself after an argument with her husband. The police are investigating the case and taking statements of the family members.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Nisha Jain, a resident of Vidhya Palace. She hanged herself at her place and was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. The police began an investigation into the case and sent the body for autopsy.