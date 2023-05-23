Indore: Science focuses on development, policy makers responsible for usage Kakodkar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Science is built in favour of humanity to develop one’s country, and it is up to policymakers how they make use of it in the national interest,” said Padma Vibhushan Anil Kakodkar on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Pokhran nuclear test celebration organised by Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth University on Monday.

Kakodkar in his lecture said that the main objective of nuclear tests is to accelerate the development of the country through the spread of nuclear energy. There are three main pillars of nuclear energy - safety, economic prosperity and social well-being. These three are the main factors in development of any country. He further said that India became a nuclear weapon country with its technological capability, and that's why we celebrate National Technology Day on May 11.

“Any country can be said to be economically prosperous only when the capital income of that country becomes global. One must focus on ‘empower all, exploit none’ through technology.

On this occasion, Chancellor of the University Purshottamdas Pasari and Vice-Chancellor Upinder Dhar were present, along with the institute teachers, the trustees of Shri Vaishnav Group Trust and RRCAT Director SV Nakhe and associate scientists.

Science is inevitable

Kakodkar said, “Science approaches things practically and aims to advance frontier of knowledge.

Knowledge creates value while making it a necessity to leverage things. Science is making the nation self-reliant. Hence, policymakers are left responsible for its usage. The nation becomes stronger based on technological superiority. Nuclear tech has high strategic potential making commerce available.”

Goals for India @100

Kakodkar believes that if India wants to truly achieve its aim of “Amrit Kaal” then it must focus on various factors including

1. Security- Credible minimum deterrence and attain a technology leadership

2. Climate change- 50 per cent nuclear share in energy supply

3. Economic prosperity – HDI comparable with advanced countries

4. Bridge the divide- Rural income and Urban income

