 Indore: 3 firms file tenders for Lavkush Square flyover
The decision on the tender will be taken in the next IDA board meeting

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 05:14 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three companies have filed tenders for the Luvkush Square flyover. The decision on the tender will be taken in the next IDA board meeting, officials said.

Officials said tenders are from Vijay M Mistry Construction Pvt Ltd for Rs 147 cr, Prakash Asphalting and Toll Highway India Limited for Rs 156.56 cr, and IJM India Infrastructure Limited Hyderabad for Rs 167.49 cr.

Officials said that after tender approval and issuing of the work order, it will get completed in 24 months.

The double-decker flyover will not only facilitate the movement of vehicles going to Banganga towards Ujjain Road but also it will provide connectivity between roads from Super Corridor and MR 10. Also, the metro line will pass between it.

The flyover will be 1452 metres long and 60 metres wide with a height of 23 metres. It will also facilitate the traffic flow between Indore and Ujjain.

