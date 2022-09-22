Indore schools top in all-India ranking

Daly College, Indore | File photo

Indore (Madhya Preadesh): Indore schools have topped in the country in the all-India school ranking. The Emerald Heights International School, Indore, jointly with SAI International School, Bhubaneswar, has been ranked the best Day-cum-Boarding school in the ranking of Day Schools in the country.

Among Legacy Schools, The Daly College, Indore, has been ranked the first in India in day-cum-boarding schools category. The ranking was conducted by Education World in association with C fore, Delhi. The results of its 16th annual India School Rankings survey were declared on Wednesday.

Further, many other schools made it to the top among the overall ranking of India’s 1.5 million schools — including 4,50,000 private schools. The survey rated and ranked the country’s Top 4,000 schools in four main and 22 sub-categories. Among those, Indore schools stood out and took top spots in various categories. Other schools in the state did not make it to the top in the country but took the second spot in the overall rating of schools in the state.

MP’s top Co-Ed Day Schools

Bhopal girls and boys schools top in state

Among boys' schools, only two schools from MP made it to the list of top schools in India. Both schools are from Bhopal. Campion School, Bhopal; and Mithi Gobindram Public School, Bairagarh, Bhopal, were rated 24th and 25th in India among boys schools.

Comparatively, there were more girls' schools in the list, but they stood at 25th onwards in the list. Following are the top girls' schools in MP:

Queens College, Indore Carmel Convent Sr Sec School, Govindpura, Bhopal The Niranjana School, Indore St. Joseph’s Convent Sr Sec Girls School, Bhopal St. Theresa’s Girls School, Bhopal Navnidh Hassomal Lakhani Public School, Bhopal Pragya Girls School, Indore Bhopal Girls School, Lalghati

Top Day-cum-Boarding Schools in MP

Indore seems to have the best Day-cum-Boarding schools in the country. The Emerald Heights International School, Indore, stood first in the country in this category. Further, The Sanskar Valley School, Bhopal, also made it to the top 10 in the country as it stood as the 5th best school.

Rank

MP’s best govt schools in Bhopal

In the ranking of govt schools of MP in Top India Rankings 2022-23, Bhopal schools made it to the top. They were much ahead Indore’s government schools, which did not even make it to the list.

This was in sync with the recently released state government report that showed that Bhopal’s government schools are performing better than government schools in Indore.

In the Govt Day Schools category, Model School, TT Nagar, Bhopal, was ranked no. 9 in the country.