Indore: Schools reopen after 18 months of corona-induced lockdown

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The wet-Monday morning saw the reopening of schools in Indore after around 18 months because of the corona-induced lockdown.

Nevertheless, only a few private schools opened, because the collector issued orders for it late Sunday night.

Students attended classes in government schools. Many, however, missed it, because the district administration issued the order late Sunday night. Therefore, many students were not prepared for it.

Additional District Project Coordinator (ADPC), Narendra Jain, says, “In government schools, we have about 7,000 students enrolled in Indore for class 12 in this academic session.”

He further says they had a target for 50% attendance: Nearly 3,500 students.

“We almost reached the target in terms of cumulative figures of the students in the district,” Jain says.

He says that attendance was fairly low, because of late orders, but it will slowly go up.

“Students are excited about going back to schools. So it will not be be a major issue to improve attendance,” Jain adds.

Some schools affiliated to Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) reopened the doors of their schools considering the need for offline classes for the students taking board examinations this year. Only class 12 students were called to schools.

About 25% of students were allowed to sit in the classrooms, maintaining a gap of one bench between two students.

The principals or managers of most of the schools were busy answering queries of parents.

They explained to the parents about how the schools were maintaining protocols and how they are implementing the administration’s orders.

In School of Excellence, about 12 students sat in a room. A classroom can accommodate 40-45 students.

Parent-Teacher meeting to clarify doubts

In government School Ahilya Ashram School, about 60 students were present on the first day.

“We had to take parent’s consent first for allowing the students to attend classes. The attendance was fairly good,” says principal of the school, Sunayana Sharma.

She further says that most parents enquired whether the school was reopening.

“We have organised parent-teacher meeting to clarify such doubts,” Sharma said.

Vaccination for safe schooling

Vaccination of teachers and school staff is necessary. The Education Department has begun to vaccinate school teachers and students since July 26, and it will continue till July 31.

CBSE and many MPBSE schools to open from Aug 5

Schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) did not restard.

“We had been awaiting orders from the state government. And now, we will consider reopening of schools,” says UK Jha, chairman of Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE schools.

“The orders were issued late. We need to prepare the schools for safety of students,” Manoj Budana, says representative from MP board unaided private school association.

He says that most of the schools will restart by August 5. Before reopening schools, the management will interact with parents and take their consent.

Students speak

“I could understand and quickly learn in the classrooms. We never knew that going to school was so important. I am glad that at least we can go back to school, clear our doubts and learn with ease now.” – Ashwin Kapadiya