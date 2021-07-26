Indore: Pickup truck with liquor confiscated, driver give the slip to excise officials



Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Excise Department seized illicit liquor worth Rs 5 lakh from a vehicle at New Rani Bagh Colony area on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, a team led by assistant commissioner (Excise) Raj Narayan Soni caught a pickup truck loaded with illicit liquor. Officials said the vehicle was supposed to enter the city via Khandwa Road.

“We set up checking points at several places. Watching excise officials, the driver of the vehicle accelerated it and rashly crossed the barricading. Our team chased him and recovered the vehicle. The driver parked the vehicle at an abandoned place in New Rani Bagh Colony and escaped from there,” an Excise Department official said.

The officials said the vehicle worth Rs 8 Lakh has been seized. “Illicit liquor worth Rs 5 lakh were seized from the vehicle,” the official said.