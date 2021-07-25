Indore: Baked city gets 1.66 inch rain from Saturday night

Indore: Bringing much-needed relief to a parched city crying for showers far past the normal entry date of the South-West Monsoon, rainfall—which began on Saturday night—continued to lash the city intermittently till Sunday evening. About 41.3 mm (1.66 inches) of rainfall were recorded from 8.30 pm on Saturday to 5.30 pm on Sunday by the meteorological centre of the Regional Meteorological Department at the city airport.

Similarly, 24.5 mm—about 1 inch—rainfall was recorded by the monitoring centre of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board at Regal Square. With this, the rainfall measure has crossed 8.93 inches.

According to officials of the Regional Meteorological Department, the city’s current total rainfall (8.93 inch) is about 24 per cent less than last year’s rainfall. However, similar conditions will prevail for one more day and it may cross the 10-inch mark.

Night temp remains normal