Clammy weather drifts away, Indore wakes up to wet morning

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Indore woke up to heavy rains on Sunday.

The clouds hovered over the city welkin on Friday when it drizzled, though.

The firmament was dark, and it began to rain heavily from Saturday evening.

The heavy rains have brought relief from clamminess that the residents had to weather in the past fortnight.

The city received 32mm (1.2 inches of rainfall) from from 8.30 pm on Saturday to 8.30 am on Sunday, says Regional Meteorological Department at city airport.

On the other hand, the monitoring centre of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board at Regal Square recorded 24.mm (one inch rainfall).

As a result of that, the rainfall has crossed 8.5-inch mark.

Weatherman says the city’s current total rainfall mark is (8.5 inches). It is about 27% less than the average rainfall.

Similar conditions will remain for next 24 hours. It may cross the 10-inch mark.

“A low pressure area lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh and its neighborhood. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid troposphere levels. It is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards till tomorrow. The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, Ajmer, Jhansi, centre of low-pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh and neighborhood, Daltonganj, Berhampore and thence eastwards to Manipur,” met officials say.

Under the influence of these conditions, western part of the state will continue to witness moderate to heavy rainfall till July 26 as well.

Continuous rains also kept the night temperature in the normal range. The intensity of rain increased on Saturday night. However, the shower power was heavy in Western part of the city while the Eastern part received less rain comparatively.

The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 22.6 degrees Celsius while humidity was recorded at 95 per cent.