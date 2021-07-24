Indore: Soybean sowing affected in state due to erratic rain

Indore: Erratic rainfall and delayed monsoon have resulted in reduced sowing of soybean in both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, compared to last year, farmers have shifted to other crops. However, there has been a significant jump in the area under cultivation in Maharashtra and other soybean-producing states.

DN Pathak, executive director, Soybean Processors Association (SOPA), said that the assessment is based on SOPA's weekly report that was released on July 23.

Pathak said that at present, the soybean crop looks healthy in the state. However, it is too early and premature to comment on expected yields which will depend on the progress of the monsoon, distribution of rainfall and other factors. SOPA has expressed satisfaction over the current spell of rain as it will help the standing crops and its growth.