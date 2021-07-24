Indore: Beware! Leopards watching you at Ralamandal Sanctuary

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If you are visiting to Ralamandal Sanctuary in Indore, don’t avoid the instructions being given by forest officials.

According to forest officials, two leopards have been roaming in the sanctuary for past four to five days.

The forest officials have stopped entry of visitors in the evening hours. Though, forest officials have been deployed in every half- kilometre, all visitors are being instructed by forest officials not to move alone inside the sanctuary. The visitors are being asked to team up before entering the sanctuary.

Notably, movement of leopards are frequently seen at hills near the sanctuary. It is believed that these two leopards have entered the sanctuary from the hills.

Forest officials said that these leopards come out only in the night, but the precaution is being taken to avoid any untoward incident.

According to information, around 500 tourists visited the sanctuary in the past two days to enjoy the pleasant weather and greenery of the sanctuary.