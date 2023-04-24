 Indore: School timings changed from 7 am to 12:30 pm amid rising temperature
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
Indore: School timings changed from 7 am to 12:30 pm amid rising temperature | Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view of continuous rise in afternoon temperature due to summer season and the possibility of its adverse effect on the health of students, Collector Ilayaraja T issued an order to change the timings of all the schools of Indore district, on Sunday. 

According to the order, all government, non-government, government-aided, unaided, and recognized MPBSE (Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education), CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and CICSE affiliated schools must conduct classes between 7 am and 12:30 pm. The order applies to all schools and must be observed from nursery to class 12. 

All the work related to examinations and evaluation will remain the same as per the predetermined schedule. 

The order was released concerning health of children as heat-stroke becomes more common with the rising temperatures and heat. 

