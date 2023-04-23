Indore: Private bus catches fire at petrol pump; driver & helper injured, video surfaces

Indore: Private bus catches fire at petrol pump; driver, helper injured | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers had a narrow escape after a private bus caught fire following a blast during diesel refilling at a petrol pump in Navlakaha on Sunday afternoon. However, the bus’s driver and helper were caught in the flames and have been admitted to a private hospital.

The whole incident was recorded on CCTV installed at the petrol pump.

In the video, the bus driver Kapil can be seen coming out of the bus at the petrol pump. After a few seconds, there was a blast during refilling diesel which caused the bus to catch fire. Kapil can also be seen running while caught up in flames.

The petrol pump employees managed to get the bus out of the petrol pump in time to avoid any major tragedy.

Local police are investigating the matter.

